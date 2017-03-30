Alaska Air Group has dramatically boosted the cost and revenue benefits it expects to realize from the integration of Alaska Airlines and Virgin America. Group executives said the cost savings and revenue gains will total about $300 million per year by the time the integration is fully completed. This is 33% higher than the $225 million in synergy benefits projected when the acquisition of Virgin was announced about one year ago. Alaska expects the combined synergies will be worth $36 ...
