From his Seattle office, Brad Tilden, the CEO of Alaska Air Group since 2012, contemplates what it’s going to take to make Alaska’s $4 billion merger-acquisition of San Francisco-based Virgin America a success. Essentially, it comes down to a tried-and-tested formula that he knows and trusts. “I’ve been in this business a long time now,” he told ATW. “I think success comes from coming to work every day and working hard to do good things for your employees ...