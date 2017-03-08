Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker
Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker told ATW he plans to establish a 100%-owned domestic airline in India as soon as possible. Speaking on the sidelines of the unveiling of Qatar Airways’ new business-class seat at the tourism fair ITB Berlin March 8, Al Baker said the Doha-based carrier will be the first foreign carrier to try to make an investment in India. “We will target up to 100 aircraft if possible,” he said. Al Baker said the original plan to take a stake in an ...
