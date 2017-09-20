Airberlin A330-300
The airberlin bankruptcy reached a new level of complexity and uncertainty, after a creditor filed an application to declare Austrian subsidiary NIKI bankrupt as well. The legal action, if successful, would likely torpedo previous rescue efforts and lead to the collapse of most, if not all, proposed transactions by potential investors to pick up parts of the airline. Once declared bankrupt, NIKI would lose its operating license and its airport slots, the basis on which bids have been made. ...
