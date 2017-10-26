Two days before the insolvent airberlin ceases operations, last-minute negotiations with both German leisure carrier Condor and UK LCC easyJet about the transfer of assets continue, but many airberlin aircraft are expected to be grounded at least temporarily. Both suitors are looking at taking around 20 former airberlin aircraft. EasyJet is looking at setting up a large base at Berlin-Tegel, while Condor would use the capacity to grow its share in the Germany-Europe leisure market. However, ...