AirBaltic would benefit from having a strategic investor onboard, but has no pressing need for an additional shareholder, CEO Martin Gauss said.

Having another large shareholder would improve the airline’s credit rating and make fleet financing cheaper, Gauss said June 2 on the sidelines of the IATA AGM in Sydney. The company is 80% owned by the state of Latvia and 20% by Danish entrepreneur Lars Thuesen. The airline has been in on and off talks with potential future shareholders, but there has been a pause since late 2017 although the process is slowly resuming, Gauss said.

At the end of May, airBaltic placed a large follow-up order for up to 60 Bombardier CS300s , 30 of which are firm. Gauss stressed that those extra aircraft can be funded without additional shareholders. In 2017, the airline posted its highest profit ever and the first four months of 2018 “look even better”, Gauss said.

AirBaltic has eight CS300s and expects to take delivery of 12 more by the end of 2019. The first two aircraft of the new order will also arrive in 2019 and a total of 30 will be delivered through 2024. Options can be converted into batches, but final decisions do not have to be made for some time.

Should airBaltic decide to convert some or all of the options, the airline would no longer base the aircraft in the Baltic states, but would turn one or more of its foreign destinations into new bases. Gauss estimates that the airline could operate around 45-50 aircraft from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius. Any additional capacity would have to serve other markets or be used in wet-lease arrangements on behalf of other airlines.

The carrier operates 31 aircraft now, but has plans to phase out all of its remaining 11 Boeing 737 classics and 12 Bombardier Q400s by 2022. That will leave 19 of the 30 firm additional CS300s for growth, while all of the options would be further growth assuming the airline does not sell any of its early CS300s.

Gauss noted that interest among investors had become high now that Airbus is about to take majority control of the program. “The market has turned completely,” he said.

Jens Flottau, jens.flottau@aviationweek.com