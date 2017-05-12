Long-haul, low-cost carrier (LCC) AirAsia X is looking to increase frequencies on its most popular routes and expand into under-served markets, CEO Benyamin Ismail said while in the US to promote the launch of flights to Hawaii. AirAsia X’s 4X weekly service from Kuala Lumpur to Honolulu via Osaka, Japan, begins June 28 and will operate the Airbus A330. “Hawaii is very under-served from Asia,” Ismail told ATW in a telephone interview May 9. “Everyone names it in ...