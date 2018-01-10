The AirAsia Group plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) for shares in its Indian joint venture, part of the parent group’s efforts to seek new investors and monetize its holdings in various units. Group CEO Tony Fernandes said via social media that AirAsia India is “not far … from a potential IPO.” He said AirAsia “will be seeking approval at the next AirAsia India board [meeting] to pick a banker to start [the] preliminary process.” ...