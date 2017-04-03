AirAsia has signaled that Vietnam will be its next target for Southeast Asian market penetration, after signing a deal to set up a joint-venture (JV) franchise in that country. The Malaysia-based carrier’s investment arm, AirAsia Investment, has entered into a shareholder agreement with Vietnamese entities to form a low-cost carrier (LCC). AirAsia will hold 30% of the stock, with about 70% to be owned by the Gumin Co. In a statement to the Malaysian stock exchange, AirAsia said the ...