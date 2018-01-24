Fierce competition has forced Air Seychelles to cut its Paris route, which generates 30% of revenue, as well as two Airbus A330s and an undisclosed number of staff under a wide-ranging restructuring plan.

“It is important that we take these tough, but necessary steps at this time to safeguard the future of Air Seychelles,” tourism and civil aviation minister Maurice Loustau-Lalanne said.

Etihad Airways’ equity partner Air Seychelles is making the changes in response to a “major influx” in capacity in 2018.

Austrian Airlines, German leisure carrier Condor, Emirates Airline, Etihad Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, Kenya Airways, Qatar Airways, Sri Lankan and Turkish Airlines already serve the Seychelles. British Airways will launch London flights in March, followed by Air France from Paris in May and Swiss carrier Edelweiss Air from Zurich in September.

Air Seychelles said this overcapacity from Europe will depress airfares, load factor and forward bookings on the airline’s 3X-weekly Paris service, which will end April 24.

“The launch of competing air services from Europe to Seychelles will significantly impact Air Seychelles’ flights to and from Paris, which account for approximately 30% of total passenger revenue at the airline, making the route unsustainable in the long term.

“After considering all the options, we have taken the decision to withdraw from both Paris and Antananarivo [Madagascar] and refocus on our core strengths—our domestic and regional networks. Doing so will enable us to concentrate on more profitable areas of the business, while people in Seychelles will continue to have nonstop access to France and wider Europe through airlines that can operate at more efficient international scale than Air Seychelles,” interim CEO Remco Althuis said.

Flights to Antananarivo, the capital of Madagascar, are being axed because they are highly dependent on feed from the Paris route. Instead, the airline will focus on developing domestic operations, scenic flight packages and island charters.

As a result of network cuts, Air Seychelles said it will be making redundancies among its cabin crew, pilots, flight support and commercial staff.

“During the coming months, the airline management team will be working closely with the supervisory board, [40% shareholder] Etihad, and the government of Seychelles to preserve as many jobs as possible and provide assistance to staff. Resizing the workforce to our changing business requirements is a necessary step to create a lean and efficient company,” Althuis said.

The restructuring will also see Air Seychelles review its products and services, rolling out cost-saving and revenue-generating initiatives in 2018. There will also be a drive to strengthen ancillary businesses, such ground handling, cargo handling and engineering.

In addition to cutting two A330s from its fleet, Air Seychelles will also replace two Airbus A320s with “next generation aircraft” in 2019, to increase capacity and cut operating costs.

The plan, which is aimed at ensuring “long-term profitability and sustainability,” has been approved by Air Seychelles’ board and shareholders, namely the Seychelles government and Etihad.

Etihad’s equity partner strategy has been through severe turbulence after two of its affiliates, Alitalia and airberlin, went into administration. Another former Etihad equity partner, Swiss regional Darwin Airline, also went into insolvency after the Abu Dhabi-based carrier sold its stake. Another equity partner, Air Serbia, is also going through a repositioning after a CEO change.

“Etihad has a strong and close partnership with Air Seychelles and we continue to stand alongside the airline as it undergoes this crucial transformation. This strategic business plan has been developed to reflect the realities of the market today and place Air Seychelles in a strong position for further growth,” Etihad Aviation Group equity partners CEO Robin Kamark said.

Air Seychelles currently operates international flights to Abu Dhabi, Antananarivo, Johannesburg, Mauritius, Mumbai and Paris, as well as more than 200 domestic scheduled flights a week throughout the archipelago.

