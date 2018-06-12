Air Mauritius is looking to form an alliance with Kenya Airways and South African Airways (SAA) as rising fuel prices and exchange rate fluctuations create pressure on the Indian Ocean-based carrier, CEO Somas Appavou said. He said the yet-to-be named venture would be the first African airline alliance, which could be in place by July or September, at the latest. “As a small carrier, we need to reach a larger scale to be able to absorb these shocks [higher fuel prices and currency ...