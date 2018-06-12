Air Mauritius CEO Somas Appavou
Air Mauritius is looking to form an alliance with Kenya Airways and South African Airways (SAA) as rising fuel prices and exchange rate fluctuations create pressure on the Indian Ocean-based carrier, CEO Somas Appavou said. He said the yet-to-be named venture would be the first African airline alliance, which could be in place by July or September, at the latest. “As a small carrier, we need to reach a larger scale to be able to absorb these shocks [higher fuel prices and currency ...
