Air Mauritius CEO Somaskaran Appavou believes the Vanilla Alliance, which was established in 2015 by the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC) airlines, needs a carrier to take the lead to move it forward. The alliance, which comprises Indian Ocean carriers Air Austral, Air Madagascar, Air Seychelles and Air Mauritius, was created to improve air services between IOC member states and international connectivity to the region. “[The alliance] is nice on paper; now you have to build on ...