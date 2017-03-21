Reunion-based Air Austral has been selected as Air Madagascar’s preferred strategic partner over a rival short-listed bid from Star Alliance carrier Ethiopian Airlines.

In an announcement issued March 15, Air Madagascar said its consultants had presented their final recommendations to the board after holding parallel negotiations with Air Austral and Ethiopian Airlines since February.

“Following this evaluation stage and a meeting held on March 13, 2017, the management board decided to recommend the selection of Air Austral as the preferred bidder to the Madagascan government,” Air Madagascar said.

The airline said the decision was based on the development plans submitted by each of the final contenders.

Air Austral will now finalize the negotiations with the Madagascan government, with the aim of signing an agreement in principle by March 31.

The strategic partnership and shareholder’s agreement is expected to be finalized by May 31.

While Air Austral’s selection over Ethiopian Airlines may seem an unusual choice, Air Austral and Air Madagascar are both Indian Ocean carriers. They are also joined together through the Vanilla Alliance, alongside Air Mauritius and Air Seychelles.

The Indian Ocean Commission Vanilla Islands of Comoros, Réunion, Madagascar, Mauritius and Seychelles started pushing connectivity in 2012 and held a conference on regional air services in May 2013. This gave birth to the ‘Wings of the Indian Ocean’ strategy, which was published in January 2014, calling for stronger inter-island links. In July 2014, two committees were created to pursue the project, one for the airlines and one for their civil aviation authorities (CAAs).

Air Austral, Air Madagascar, Air Mauritius and Air Seychelles teamed up to form the airline part of this in 2015, launching the Vanilla Alliance under the leadership of Air Austral CEO and former SkyTeam managing director Marie-Joseph Malé.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com