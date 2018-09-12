The Greenland government is looking to increase its stake in Air Greenland by acquiring two separate sets of shares, owned by the Danish government and SAS Scandinavian Airlines.

Denmark owns 25% of Air Greenland, while the remaining 75% is evenly split between SAS and the Greenland government.

In a joint statement released Sept. 12, SAS said the Swedish and Danish governments have come to a “political agreement,” where Greenland will “look into acquiring” Denmark’s Air Greenland shares.

“SAS and the government of Greenland also announce that the government of Greenland will consider buying the 37.5% stake in Air Greenland owned by SAS,” SAS said.

Both acquisitions are conditional on “a number of issues,” including share-price valuation and approvals from the relevant authorities. SAS board approval will also be needed.

An Air Greenland spokeswoman declined to comment on the talks, as it is a shareholder matter.

Air Greenland operates a single Airbus A330, seven Bombardier Dash 8s, a Beechcraft King Air and 19 helicopters on scheduled and charter flights, carrying 400,000 passengers annually.

The company employs 615 staff and generates 10% of Greenland’s GDP.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@informa.com