Vietnam Airlines A350-900
Air France and Vietnam Airlines launched a joint venture (JV) to optimize services between France, European destinations and Vietnam Nov. 1. The JV agreement was originally signed Oct. 10 to strengthen each airline’s position in a “buoyant but highly competitive market,” the two SkyTeam alliance members said in a joint statement. The JV includes improved connections through adapted flight-schedules from each airline’s hubs at Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Hanoi-Noi Bai ...
