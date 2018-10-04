HOP! Embraer E175
Air France has presented a new restructuring plan for its regional subsidiary HOP! to unions, which includes simplifying its fleet to three aircraft types, switching HOP! flights to Air France codes, cutting 120 jobs and merging support functions into one site. The airline, which was formed from the merger of three smaller regional carriers—Airlinair, BritAir and Regional—has been facing increasing pressure on domestic routes in recent years from rapidly expanding low-cost ...
