Air France-KLM’s new subsidiary Boost project is on track, but pilots will ultimately control the destiny of the company’s proposed new long-haul operation.

Air France chairman Jean-Marc Janaillac said Boost will be “more cost efficient, and is not a low-cost product—a different brand highly connected to mother brand [Air France],” he told journalists at the IATA AGM in Cancun.

The Boost project was unveiled as part of an Air France strategic plan in November 2016 in a bid to regain the offensive in the face of strong Gulf carrier competition and to stem losses on Air France’s weakest long-haul routes.

“However, the go-ahead with the company is in the hands of the pilots,” CEO Franck Terner said.

Pilots union SNPL will hold a board meeting June 8 to approve a draft agreement that is the result of five months of talks and negotiations. The final draft was presented May 28, which contains further management improvements in response to SNPL Council requests, according to Air France.

An agreement on the proposed terms will pave the way for Boost to be created as a wholly owned Air France subsidiary, manned by Air France pilots.

“If the SNPL decides to launch a referendum on June 8, the deadline for signature [to go ahead with Boost] will be postponed until the result of the referendum,” an Air France spokesperson told ATW in Cancun.

Management said it has gone as far as it could in its proposals, and this draft agreement represents the best possible compromise.

If SNPL decides not to launch a member consultation, this draft agreement will become null and void.

“Boost will create a 20% cost savings on short-haul and a 15% savings on long-haul services, compared to Air France [mainline],” Terner told ATW.

Boost plans to launch operations this winter with six Airbus A320s. Starting from next summer 2018, four A340s will operate long-haul services for Boost.

“Boost feeds the [Paris Charles de Gaulle] CDG hub. Our low-cost carrier (LCC) subsidiary Transavia is a model LCC operating point-to-point from Paris Orly. I don’t think there are too many brands within Air France-KLM. Boost will be a new way of service,” Terner said.

Boost is expected to operate 18 A320s and 10 A350s by 2020.

In addition, Air France plans to increase utilization of its Airbus A320 fleet. “Our A320s operate nine to 10 hours per day. We plan to increase this by 10 minutes [per aircraft] this summer and from next winter up to 40 minutes, which will be equivalent to six [additional] A320s,” Terner told ATW.

