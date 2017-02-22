Air France A320
Air France pilots have approved in principle the carrier’s plan to create a low-cost, long-haul airline, Boost, to drive growth. This brings the carrier a step closer to implementing an important element of its turnaround plan. Air France-KLM, which has a tense relationship with its unions, unveiled an ambitious new strategic plan in November. It aims to cut costs and drive growth amid a highly competitive operating environment for European airlines. The plan included Boost, which ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Air France pilots agree to long-haul LCC" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.