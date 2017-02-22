Air France pilots have approved in principle the carrier’s plan to create a low-cost, long-haul airline, Boost, to drive growth. This brings the carrier a step closer to implementing an important element of its turnaround plan. Air France-KLM, which has a tense relationship with its unions, unveiled an ambitious new strategic plan in November. It aims to cut costs and drive growth amid a highly competitive operating environment for European airlines. The plan included Boost, which ...