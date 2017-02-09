Air France may operate Airbus A350 aircraft on the new low-cost, long-haul carrier, currently dubbed Boost, it is setting up to better rival its main competitors, including Gulf carriers. The French flag carrier revealed plans for Boost—a working title, as its permanent brand has yet to be chosen—in 2016 as part of a wider strategic turnaround plan. Air France was scheduled to present a proposal regarding Boost to its pilots’ union Feb. 9 after long negotiations, and was ...
