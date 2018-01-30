Air France-KLM is examining low-cost long-haul among other business models as it responds to a fast-changing air transport environment, the group said, playing down French media reports that it was presenting more concrete plans for a low-cost long-haul carrier to its works council. In December, Air France launched Joon, the airline it describes as a hybrid carrier—not a LCC but operating on a lower cost base than Air France—as part of the group’s Trust Together strategic ...
