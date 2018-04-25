Airbus A319
Air China has secured clearance from the CAAC North China Regional Administration to relaunch its business jet subsidiary, Beijing Airlines, for public passenger transport, which could pave the way for Air China to get a position at Beijing’s new airport, expected to open in 2019. The new entity expands the business scope of Beijing Airlines—which currently operates a dozen various types of business jets—to include Boeing 737-800s to transport commercial passengers on ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Air China’s relaunched business jet subsidiary eyes Beijing’s new airport base" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.