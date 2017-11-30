Reunion-based Air Austral has closed its acquisition of 49% of Air Madagascar, cementing a strategic partnership between the two airlines and kicking off Air Madagascar’s turnaround.

“The shareholders’ pact is signed. The Air Madagascar transformation plan officially starts,” the companies said in a joint statement, describing the agreement as a “historic act” and a “new chapter” for both airlines.

The Madagascan government will retain a controlling 51% shareholding in Air Madagascar, but will cease all subsidies to the airline in 2018.

Air Austral was shortlisted in February 2017 and selected as the preferred bidder over Ethiopian Airlines in March. In April, Air Austral and Air Madagascar signed a memorandum of understanding, leading to a strategic partnership agreement that set the terms and conditions for the joint venture in October.

On Nov. 30, the companies announced that Air Austral had acquired 49% of Air Madagascar, cemented by the signing of a shareholders’ contract between Madagascar’s finance minister, transport minister and Air Austral CEO Marie-Joseph Malé.

“This signature marks the culmination of a long and complex process, initiated and supported by the World Bank. Achieved successfully in a tight schedule, it marks the crossing of a fundamental threshold for the mutual development of the two companies. Air Austral formalizes its acquisition of equity in Air Madagascar as a strategic partner, while the Madagascan national carrier can now formally start its transformation plan,” the companies said.

Air Madagascar is aiming to return to profitability through a 10-year business plan, prepared by Air Austral. This involves strengthening Air Madagascar’s domestic network and long-haul flights – particularly between Madagascar and Paris – as well as boosting regional cooperation between the two airlines.

During the first three years, Air Madagascar is aiming to recover and to lay foundations for future growth. After this, the airline will go through a growth phase, expanding its fleet and opening new routes. The partners are aiming for 6.5% annual capacity growth and 10% traffic growth.

Seven new Air Madagascar directors were appointed on Nov. 20 for a four-year term, with the government naming Eric Koller as chairman.

“The work begins now,” Koller said. “Major projects have already started, with work on the main streams identified for the relaunch of the company.”

The two Indian Ocean carriers are already partnered through the Vanilla Alliance, alongside Air Mauritius and Air Seychelles.

