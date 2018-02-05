Air Austral and Air Madagascar are aligning their fleets, jointly developing their Saint Denis de la Reunion and Antananarivo hubs, and boosting their long-haul and domestic networks as part of a major plan to be the leading player in the Indian Ocean. In November 2017, La Reunion-based Air Austral closed a strategic partnership deal with struggling carrier Air Madagascar that saw it take a 49% stake, with the condition that Madagascan authorities would clear the airline’s debts and ...