Air Madagascar Boeing 737-300
Air Austral and Air Madagascar are aligning their fleets, jointly developing their Saint Denis de la Reunion and Antananarivo hubs, and boosting their long-haul and domestic networks as part of a major plan to be the leading player in the Indian Ocean. In November 2017, La Reunion-based Air Austral closed a strategic partnership deal with struggling carrier Air Madagascar that saw it take a 49% stake, with the condition that Madagascan authorities would clear the airline’s debts and ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Air Austral, Air Madagascar reveal JV growth plans" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.