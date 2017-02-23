Air Astana president & CEO Peter Foster has detailed network plans for the year, saying the carrier will focus on operating as a “low-cost, full-service airline.” As a priority, Foster told ATW the Kazakhstan carrier will push for more services into Russia, China, India and Europe, increasing the number of sixth-freedom passengers via its main hub at Astana, which should double in size. Over the last six to seven years, the airline has been slowly transforming from ...