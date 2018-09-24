AFRAA Secretary General Abderahmane Berthé
The low-cost carrier (LCC) market share in Africa’s 53 nations will remain at low levels as long as costs and taxes continue to be the highest worldwide, African Airlines Association (AFRAA) Secretary General Abderahmane Berthé said. “Only 8.7% of the airlines in Africa are LCCs. Operating costs on the continent are 25%-35% higher compared to other regions in the world [because of higher fees including taxes and fuel charges]. If you mean low fare, and if your operating ...
