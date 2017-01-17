Russia’s Aeroflot Airline has filed for bankruptcy of its Orenburg-based Orenair and Rostov-on-Don-based Donavia subsidiaries, according to documents filed in Orenburg and the Rostov region’s commercial courts this month. A trial date for OrenAir has been set for Feb. 9, according to the commercial court database.

In August 2016, Aeroflot recovered a RUB884 million ($13 million) overdue loan it had granted to Donavia last year.

At the end of May 2016, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsia, canceled the air operator’s certificate (AOC) for Orenair.

In November 2011, Aeroflot received shares of five Russian regional carriers—including Orenair, Donavia and Saint Petersburg-based Rossiya Airlines—from Russian state corporation Rostec. In October 2015, Aeroflot announced it would combine three subsidiaries under the brand Rossiya Airlines.

