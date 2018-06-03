French hotel chain AccorHotels has confirmed an interest in buying a minority stake in Air France-KLM in what could evolve into a major transformation of the European legacy airline group. Accor is said to be interested in acquiring the 14.3% stake currently held by the French government. The move follows the departure in May of Air France-KLM CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac, who resigned after losing an employee vote over a new pay proposal. Janaillac’s decision to resign kick-started a ...