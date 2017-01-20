The aviation consultancy and advisory units of Seabury Group are being acquired by Accenture. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About 120 Seabury employees will become part of Accenture’s global aviation practice, Accenture said in a press release. They will include Seabury chairman and CEO John Luth, who founded Seabury and is a former CFO at Continental Airlines.

Under Luth, Seabury has advised on over $250 billion of new aircraft orders and $100 billion in equity/ debt financings/restructurings. Airline clients have included Azul airlines, TAP Portugal, Monarch Airlines, and Etihad Airways.

Accenture said the combination of Seabury’s corporate advisory and consulting businesses, together with Accenture’s global capabilities, will help airlines accelerate the pace of digital transformation.

“Airlines are having to innovate to respond to changing customer expectations, digital disruption and revenue and cost pressures,” Accenture aviation practice managing director Jonathan Keane said.

Seabury’s corporate advisory practice focuses on restructuring distressed aviation companies through strategic planning and cost reduction. Seabury’s consulting practice focuses on fleet, network, commercial, maintenance, airports, cargo and human capital improvements.

