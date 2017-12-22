The world’s airlines are forecast to carry a record number of passengers and earn all-time high collective revenues in 2018, continuing the profitability streak that was once attainable only by the rare and the few. IATA economists anticipate that the global airline industry’s net profit in 2018 will increase to $38.4 billion from the $34.5 billion expected for 2017. Collective revenues will be $824 billion in 2018, a 9.4% increase over 2017’s $754 billion. Net ...