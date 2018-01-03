UTair Boeing 737-500
Russia’s UTair Aviation expects to carry 8.2 million passengers in 2018, up 12% year-over-year (YOY), according to a plan approved by the supervisory board at the end of 2017. Flight hours are predicted to increase 11% YOY to 214,000 hours; load factor is forecasted to rise 3 points to 77%. According to UTair CEO Andrey Martirosov, the Russian market will continue to grow, but slower than in 2017. “We think airlines will have to pay more attention to cost control because of ...
