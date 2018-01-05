Istanbul-based Turkish Airlines is targeting 74 million passengers carried in 2018, comprising 33 million on domestic and 41 million on international routes.

By the end of the year, Turkish expects to switch operations from Istanbul Atatürk International to the Istanbul New Airport (INA), which is scheduled to open Phase 1 in late October.

In its first phase, INA will open three runways and a terminal with an annual capacity of 90 million passengers. If the new airport grows to the full size envisaged through a series of expansion phases, it will eventually have six runways, three terminals and the capacity to handle up to 200 million travelers annually.

By the end of 2018, Turkish Airlines expects a passenger load factor of 79%-80%; ASKs are predicted to rise 5%-6% to 183 billion compared to 2017.

Capacity is expected to see year-over-year (YOY) increases of 10% in Turkey, 9% in the Middle East, 6% in Europe, 6% in the Far East, 4% in the Americas and 3% in Africa.

For 2018, Turkish estimates cargo/mail volume to increase 21% YOY, reaching 1.3 million tonnes.

Jet fuel consumption is expected to be up 9% YOY; average jet fuel (including fuel hedges) is expected to be $633/tonne in 2018.

The Star Alliance carrier is targeting generating $11.8 billion in sales revenue; CASK, excluding fuel, is expected to increase between 3%-5% YOY.

For the first nine months of 2017, Turkish posted a $263 million net profit, reversed from a $463 million loss for the same period in 2016. Over the nine months, Turkish carried 51.6 million passengers, up 6.9% YOY, on 354,765 flights.

