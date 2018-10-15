LCC Volotea has carried its 20 millionth passenger, six years after its creation, the Spanish airline said Oct. 11.

Volotea, which specializes in linking secondary and tertiary European cities, said it had experienced the fastest growth among any European carrier set up within the past decade. The 20 millionth passenger was carried on board a flight between Bordeaux and Majorca.

The company has been growing at an accelerating rate in recent years, carrying more than 3.5 million passengers between June and September this year, with an average load factor of 95%

Volotea will operate more than 44,000 flights this year, between 78 cities in 13 countries using a fleet of 32 aircraft; the carrier’s mainstay is gradually switching from Boeing 717s to the larger Airbus A319. Every A319 that replaces a Boeing 717 gives a 20% increase in passenger capacity, plus an extra 1,000 km range compared to the US aircraft. It intends to become an all-Airbus operation in the next few years.

Volotea’s founder and CEO Carlos Muñoz said the milestone is a “challenge that many airlines cannot achieve, and it represents the biggest growth among any independent European carrier incorporated in the last decade.”

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com