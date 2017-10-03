Ryanair has posted a 10% increase in traffic for September, despite high-profile crewing problems that have forced the Irish LCC to cancel thousands of flights.

During the month of September, Ryanair carried 11.8 million passengers, up 10% on the same month in 2016. Rolling annual traffic grew 12% to 127.3 million.

The airline’s average load factor rose two points to 97%.

“These figures include the 2,100 flight cancellations announced for September and October,” Ryanair chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs said.

Ryanair said it has now refunded or re-accommodated 98% of customers who were impacted by the cancellations in in September and October.

“The remaining 2% of affected customers have yet to contact us,” Ryanair said.

