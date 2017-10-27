Russian airlines carried 81 million passengers in the first nine months of 2017, up 19.7% year-over-year (YOY).

International traffic grew 36.5% to 33 million; domestic traffic was up 10.4% to 48 million. Load factor increased 1.9 points YOY to 84%. Cargo and post traffic grew 19.5% to 819,105 tonnes.

Individual airlines report the following nine-month figures:

Aeroflot Airline carried 24.8 million, up 14.2% YOY.

St. Petersburg-based Aeroflot subsidiary Rossiya Airlines carried 9 million, up 47.9%.

Sibir Airlines carried 7.6 million, up 1.9%. Globus, which also works under S7 Airlines brand, carried 3.4 million, up 23.8%.

Ural Airlines carried 6.1 million, up 22.9%.

UTair Aviation carried 5.5 million, up 9.8%.

The total market share of Russia’s five biggest airlines declined to 65.5% from 66.9% in January-September 2017.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com