Traffic for Russian airlines was down 3.8% year-over-year (YOY) to 88.6 million in 2016, according to Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsia. Domestic traffic was up 7.3% to 56.4 million, while international fell 18.6% to 32.2 million.

In 2016, Russia’s Aeroflot Airline carried 29 million passengers, up 11% YOY. Its Saint Petersburg-based subsidiary Rossiya Airline carried 8.1 million, up 70.5% YOY, becoming the third biggest airline in Russia. Sibir, a member of S7 Airlines, carried 9.5 million, up 15.8% YOY. UTair Aviation’s traffic grew 20.1% YOY to 6.6 million. Ural Airlines carried 6.47 million, up 18.8% YOY. The total market share of five biggest airlines increased from 54.4% to 67.4% YOY.

Among the smaller Russian carriers, Aeroflot low-cost subsidiary Pobeda Airline had the most significant growth at 38.7% YOY, carrying 4.3 million passengers. The second member of S7 Airlines, Globus, carried 3.6 million, up 50.2% YOY. VIM Avia carried 2.07 million, up 30.2% YOY.

