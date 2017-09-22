Aeroflot Boeing 737-800
Russian airlines carried 70.3 million passengers from January-August, up 20% year-over-year (YOY). Traffic for scheduled flights grew 17% to 59.7 million, while charter flight traffic jumped 43% to 10.6 million. Total international traffic increased 37% to 28.5 million; domestic traffic rose 11% YOY to 41.8 million passengers. Load factor was up 2.1 points YOY to 83.7%; cargo and post traffic was up 20% YOY to 720,836. Individual airlines report the following traffic figures for the ...
