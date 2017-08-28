Russian airlines carried 58.3 million passengers from January-July 2017, up 21% year-over-year (YOY). International traffic increased 37.7% to 23.5 million; domestic traffic grew 11.8% YOY to 34.8 million passengers. Load factor was up 2.4 points YOY to 82.5%. Cargo and post traffic grew 20.9% YOY to 626,470 tonnes. Individual airlines report the following traffic figures for the seven-month period: Aeroflot Airline carried 18.5 million, up 14.3% YOY. St. Petersburg-based Aeroflot ...
