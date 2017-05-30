Russian airlines carried 27.1 million passengers from January-April 2017, up 20.8% year-over-year (YOY). International traffic grew 32.5% to 10.4 million; domestic traffic was up 14.6% to 16.8 million. Load factor increased 2.9 points YOY to 79.4%. Cargo and post traffic grew 23% YOY to 345,463 tonnes.

Individual airlines report the following January-April traffic figures:

Aeroflot Airline carried 9.63 million passengers, up 13.3% YOY.

St. Petersburg-based Aeroflot subsidiary Rossiya Airlines carried 2.77 million passengers, more than doubled from the previous year.

Sibir Airlines carried 2.66 million, up 1.2% YOY. Globus, which also works under S7 Airlines brand, carried 1.3 million, up 67.7%.

UTair Aviation carried 2 million, up 21.5% YOY.

Ural Airlines carried 1.87 million, up 27.5% YOY.

The total market share of Russia’s five biggest airlines grew to 69.9% from 69.6% in a year-ago period.

