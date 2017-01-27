Russia’s VIM Avia reported its passenger traffic exceeded 2 million passengers in 2016 for the first time since the airline was launched in 2000. Last year the Moscow Domodedovo-based airline carried 2.07 million passengers, up 30% year-over-year (YOY). VIM Avia operated 13,600 flights, up 19% YOY. Its share of scheduled flights is 90%. Cargo volume grew 114% to 9,903 tonnes. The airline cited its fleet expansion program for the growth. In 2016 VIM Avia took delivery of its first ...