Russia’s S7 Airlines carried 13.15 million passengers in 2016, up 24% year-over-year (YOY). S7 Group publishes combined statistics for Sibir Airline and Globus.

Domestic traffic grew 27.5% to 9.7 million for the year, while international traffic increased 14.1% to 3.5 million.

In December 2016, international traffic growth exceeded domestic growth, and the number of passengers increased 16.7% and 15.6% YOY, respectively.

“The operational results confirm our previous year’s forecast. We continued to launch new destinations and to renew the fleet. The number of performed flights grew 12% in 2016,” S7 Group commercial director Igor Veretennikov said.

In 2016, the Novosibirsk-headquartered carrier added service to Berlin, Dusseldorf, Malaga and Shanghai. It took delivery of two Airbus A321s and six Boeing 737-800s.

In 2017, S7 will take delivery of A320neo and 17 Embraer E-170LR aircraft.

