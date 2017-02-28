Russian airlines carried 6.6 million passengers in January, up 20.2% year-over-year (YOY). International traffic grew 28.8% to 2.6 million passengers; domestic traffic was up 15.3% to 4 million, according to Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsia.

Aeroflot Airline carried 2.3 million passengers in January, up 14.8% YOY.

Sibir Airline, which works under the S7 Airlines brand, carried 691,109 passengers, up 0.1% YOY.

Globus, which also works under the S7 brand, grew 70.2% to 322,905 passengers carried.

Saint Petersburg-based Aeroflot subsidiary Rossiya Airlines carried 671,852 passengers, up 2.4 times YOY.

UTair Aviation carried 482,907 passengers, up 28.1% YOY.

Ural Airlines carried 473,368 passengers, up 35.1% YOY.

The total share of Russia’s five biggest airlines in the market grew to 69.6% from 67% in the year-ago period.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com