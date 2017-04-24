Russian airlines carried a total of 19.7 million passengers in 1Q 2017, up 19.4% year-over-year (YOY).

International traffic grew 30.1% YOY to 7.5 million; domestic traffic was up 13.6% to 12.2 million. Load factor increased 2.7 points YOY to 78.6%. Cargo and post traffic grew 24.6% YOY to 251,285 tonnes.

Individual airlines report the following 1Q traffic figures:

Aeroflot Airline carried 7 million passengers, up 12.6% YOY.

St. Petersburg-based Aeroflot subsidiary Rossiya Airlines carried 2 million passengers, more than doubled from the previous year.

Sibir Airlines carried 2 million, up 0.2% YOY. Globus, which also works under S7 Airlines brand, carried 960,758 up 75.2% YOY.

UTair Aviation carried 1.48 million, up 21.3% YOY.

Ural Airlines carried 1.33 million, up 28.1% YOY.

The total market share of Russia’s five biggest airlines grew to 70% from 68.6% in a year-ago period.

