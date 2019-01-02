Russian airlines carried 107.7 million passengers in the first 11 months of 2018, up 10.6% year-over-year (YOY). International traffic grew 11.3% to 44.1 million and domestic was up 10.1% to 63.4 million. Load factor increased 0.7 point to 84.2%.

Cargo and post traffic grew 0.4% to 1 million tonnes.

Individual airlines reported the following traffic figures from January-November 2018:

Aeroflot Airline carried 32.8 million, up 8.5% YOY;

Sibir Airlines carried 10.8 million, up 17.4% YOY. Globus, which also works under S7 Airlines brand, carried 4 million, the same amount as in the year-ago period;

St. Petersburg-based Aeroflot subsidiary Rossiya Airlines carried 10.5 million, down 0.3% YOY.

Ural Airlines carried 8.4 million, up 13.3% YOY; and

Utair Aviation carried 7 million, up 4.8% YOY.

The total market share of Russia’s five biggest airlines declined to 64.6% from 65.8% in the year-ago period.

