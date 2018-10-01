Russian airlines carried 77.3 million passengers from the January-August 2018 period, up 10% year-over-year (YOY).

International traffic grew 10.3% YOY to 31.4 million; domestic traffic was up 9.7% YOY to 45.9 million. Load factor was up 0.6-point YOY to 84.3%.

Load factor on international flights was down 0.6% YOY to 85.5%, while load factor on domestic flights was up 2 points to 83%.

Cargo and post traffic grew 1.4% YOY to 730,689 tonnes.

Individual airlines reported the following passenger traffic figures for the period:

Aeroflot Airline carried 23.5 million, up 7.7 % YOY;

Sibir Airlines carried 7.77 million, up 17.9% YOY. Globus, which also works under S7 Airlines brand, carried 2.9 million, down 3.1% YOY;

St. Petersburg-based Aeroflot subsidiary Rossiya Airlines carried 7.76 million, down 0.1% YOY;

Ural Airlines carried 6 million, up 15.1% YOY; and

Utair Aviation carried 5 million passengers, up 4.2% YOY.

The total market share of Russia’s five biggest airlines declined to 64.7% from 65.7% in the January-August 2018 period.

