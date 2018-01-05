Scandinavian LCC Norwegian carried a record number of passengers in 2017 as it continued to step up its long-haul program. It also announced that it was better prepared to cope with traffic peaks in 2018 and would not be leasing in extra capacity. Norwegian carried 33.15 million passengers in 2017, a rise of 3.8 million on 2016, the company announced Jan. 5. The launch of 54 new routes—mainly between Europe and the US—contributed considerably to the growth. Load factor for 2017 ...