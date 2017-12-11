Lufthansa Group airlines transported 10.1 million passengers in November, an increase of 32% compared to the year-ago month. ASK were up 22.3%, sales increased 25.6% and load factor improved 2 points to 77.8% year-over-year (YOY). The strong growth has been mainly attributed the first full month of the insolvent airberlin ceasing operations. The disappearance of airberlin as of Oct. 29 has created 60,000 fewer daily seats in the German aviation market. From January to November, Lufthansa ...
