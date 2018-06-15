The share of traffic and revenue coming from international premium passengers held steady in the first quarter compared to year-ago figures despite apparent sluggishness in the key North Atlantic and Europe-Asia markets, IATA said.

Premium-class passengers accounted for 5.5% of total international origin-destination traffic for the first three months of the year, matching 2017’s first quarter. Premium passengers generated 30.6% of international revenue during the quarter, down 0.5% year-over-year.

The North Atlantic, which is traditionally weak during the first quarter compared to the summer season, saw premium-fare growth lagging slightly behind the economy-fare growth pace, IATA said. Premium passenger growth was even further behind its economy-class counterpart. The Europe-Asia market delivered similar results, but with smaller margins between the two classes.

Among the strong premium traffic markets is intra-Europe, where premium traffic is outpacing economy class, but fares are not keeping up. Europe-Middle East is the inverse: premium-fare growth is outpacing economy, but traffic growth is lagging significantly.

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com