IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac is attributing the slowing pace of growth in the global air freight market to rising trade tensions between the US and China, saying on Aug. 29 that “trade wars only produce losers.” Global air freight as measured in FTKs increased by just 2.1% in July, the slowest growth pace since May 2016, and considerably beneath the 5.1% five-year average growth rate for the market sector, according to IATA’s July Air Freight Market Analysis. De ...
