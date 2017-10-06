Traffic on the global air passenger market was up 7.2% year-over-year in August, capping off a solid peak summer traffic season in the northern hemisphere, but there are indications of a general slowdown, according to IATA’s August Air Passenger Market Analysis. Recent data shows the upward trend in seasonally adjusted (SA) passenger traffic has eased from the end of 2016 when industry-wide traffic was trending upward at a double-digit annualized pace. Since then, however, ...
