Global air passenger traffic slowed in September to a 5.7% year-over-year increase, its weakest growth rate since February, but largely a temporary lapse attributable to the impacts of hurricanes on Latin and North America and a typhoon on Japan, according to IATA’s September Air Passenger Market Analysis.

IATA indicated there will likely be significant ongoing impact from the storms on passenger traffic to and from the most affected Caribbean islands. “But the fact that airport operations in the major US airports have since returned to normal suggests that the industry-wide impact will largely be reversed ... next month,” IATA senior economist David Oxley said. “It is at times like these that we truly see the vital role that aviation plays in disaster relief, bringing in much needed first responders and aid workers, as well as supplies, food and medicines to those in need.”

But in the bigger picture, IATA is noting that the upward trend in seasonally adjusted passenger traffic has slowed through the year, with industry-wide traffic trending upward (about 6% annually) at about half the rate that it did in the second half of 2016.

“Global economic conditions support rising passenger demand,” IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said. “But with higher cost inputs, the demand situation from lower fares has waned, suggesting a moderating trend in traffic growth.”

Oxley said the expectation is that passenger traffic will continue to trend upward in 2018, but at a more moderate rate than recently seen. “All told, 2017 is set to be another year of above-trend passenger growth,” Oxley said, “some way ahead of the five-year average pace [6.6%].” Through September, passenger traffic has grown 7.7% year-over-year (YOY).

Global air passenger capacity increased 5.3% in September; the global passenger load factor for the month came to 81.6%, down 0.3 point YOY but a record for the month, IATA said.

International passenger traffic was up 6.5% YOY, with Asia-Pacific airlines showing the greatest YOY rise, up 8.7%, attributable, IATA said, to a solid regional economy, particularly in China. Latin American carriers had the second-highest international traffic growth rate, up 8.5%, as the economic picture brightens in the region’s largest economy, Brazil. International traffic growth on European carriers stayed largely the same in September (7.1%) versus August (7%), but IATA said the region’s economic backdrop will likely support passenger demand in the near term.

International traffic for both Middle Eastern and North American carriers are now clearly showing the effects of increased security demands on air travel into North America. North American international traffic was up 3% in September, reflecting strong outbound passenger traffic, but also decreased inbound traffic. “Anecdotes continue to suggest that inbound travelers to the US are being deterred by the additional security measures now involved with traveling to the US,” Oxley said. Middle Eastern carriers’ international traffic grew 3.7% during the month, the slowest rate since February 2009. “The Middle East to North America market has been hit hard by a combination of factors,” Oxley said, “including the now-lifted ban on personal electronic devices, as well as the wider impact from the proposed travel bans to the US.”

Global domestic passenger traffic also took a hit in September, with 4.2% YOY growth, but this was largely attributable the hurricane impact on the US domestic market, which accounts for over 40% of all domestic traffic worldwide. US domestic traffic declined 1.2% in September. Japan’s domestic market also suffered, as Typhoon Talim struck the country in mid-September, causing Japan’s domestic traffic growth to slow to 3.6% YOY for the month (compared to 8.8% in August).

India had the strongest domestic traffic growth for the month, up 15.5% YOY, with Oxley suggesting the country’s economy appeared to have weathered the introduction of nation-wide sales tax earlier in the summer. China had 10.1% YOY domestic traffic growth for the month, but IATA noted the country’s upward trend in seasonally adjusted traffic and capacity has slowed in the past four months, and bears watching. Domestic traffic in Brazil was up 6.5% in September, its fastest pace since July 2015, IATA said.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com